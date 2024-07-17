Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in TPG were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,199,000 after buying an additional 320,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TPG by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after acquiring an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,971,000 after acquiring an additional 187,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth $52,189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 1,077,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

