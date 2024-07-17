Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,520,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 6,179,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

