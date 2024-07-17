Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.21 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. 511,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

