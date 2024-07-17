Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.83 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 405.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE L traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,926. Loews Co. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $79.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

