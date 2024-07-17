Entropy Technologies LP Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 213.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $7.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.86. 1,122,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,782. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

