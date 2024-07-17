Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.64 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 21,306,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,104. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

