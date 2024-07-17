Entropy Technologies LP Invests $4.22 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

