Entropy Technologies LP Invests $907,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.7 %

VRSK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.16. The company had a trading volume of 831,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,004. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $282.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.