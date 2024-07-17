Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

