Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $224.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,512. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

