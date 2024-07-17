Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 84,384 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 4,831,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

