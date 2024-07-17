Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.