Entropy Technologies LP Sells 10,111 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 72.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $129.35. 1,753,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

