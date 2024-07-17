Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.31 Million Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after acquiring an additional 538,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

