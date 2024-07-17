Entropy Technologies LP Takes $2.76 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $50.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,670.09. The stock had a trading volume of 377,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,662.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,614.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

