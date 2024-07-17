Entropy Technologies LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,955,000 after acquiring an additional 567,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,857. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 216.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

