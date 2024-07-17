Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Analog Devices makes up about 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,302. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.