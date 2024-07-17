Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

