Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,424,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

