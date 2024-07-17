Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envirotech Vehicles stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Envirotech Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.
Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 1.1 %
EVTV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,023. Envirotech Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.
Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.
