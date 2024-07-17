enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.8%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.95. 39,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 106,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

