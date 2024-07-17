enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.8%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.95. 39,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 106,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
enVVeno Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enVVeno Medical
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.