Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 17th (AAL, ALB, ALG, AMBP, ASB, ATO, CNP, COP, CVX, EPRT)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 17th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $3.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $167.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $183.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $176.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $136.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

