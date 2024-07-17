Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 17th (AAL, ALB, ALG, AMBP, ASB, ATO, CNP, COP, CVX, EPRT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 17th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $3.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $167.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $183.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $176.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $136.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.