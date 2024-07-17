Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $25,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,014,000 after acquiring an additional 463,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $6,999,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,057. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

