ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 883,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,171,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,760 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 16,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.82. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

