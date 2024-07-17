Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.63

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 167589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.