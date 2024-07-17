ether.fi Price Reaches $2.38 (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $274.64 million and $136.17 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.38256826 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $115,971,218.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

