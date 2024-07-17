Evercore ISI Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $180.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $132.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $128,982,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 185,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

