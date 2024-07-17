Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 499,257 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 616,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,038. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.50.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

