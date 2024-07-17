Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.00

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.10 ($0.62), with a volume of 50243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.64).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,666.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.20.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

