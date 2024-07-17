EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get EVgo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of EVgo

In other news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EVgo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 47.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 94.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.