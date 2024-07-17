Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 3,495,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,524,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $541.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

