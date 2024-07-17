Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

