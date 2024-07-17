Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.82

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.82 and last traded at $100.98, with a volume of 85187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.18.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $4,340,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Exponent by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

