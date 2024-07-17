Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.
EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
