Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

