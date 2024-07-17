FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $16.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.98. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $442.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.21 and a 200 day moving average of $443.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

