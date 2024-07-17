FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 342,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.23. 1,073,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,913. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

