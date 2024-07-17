Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.