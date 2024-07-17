Fidji Simo Sells 700 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $24,507.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,983,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,441,179.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $113,551.24.

On Monday, April 29th, Fidji Simo sold 13,206 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $461,285.58.

Maplebear Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CART traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 2,640,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,459. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CART. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

