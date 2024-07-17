Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.
Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.
