Financial Comparison: First Advantage (NYSE:FA) versus Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alight alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -9.19% 5.14% 2.28% First Advantage 4.28% 14.12% 7.97%

Risk & Volatility

Alight has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.38 billion 1.18 -$345.00 million ($0.62) -11.43 First Advantage $757.66 million 3.14 $37.29 million $0.22 74.55

This table compares Alight and First Advantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Advantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alight and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 9 0 3.00 First Advantage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alight currently has a consensus target price of $11.61, indicating a potential upside of 63.88%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than First Advantage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Advantage beats Alight on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.