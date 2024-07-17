Financial Contrast: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantest and Mobix Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Advantest alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.37 billion 8.99 $431.46 million $0.58 70.78 Mobix Labs N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Advantest and Mobix Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 12.76% 15.48% 9.81% Mobix Labs N/A -143,707.47% 27.57%

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantest beats Mobix Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.