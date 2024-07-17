First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.570-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS.
Shares of FR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
