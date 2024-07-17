First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.570-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.