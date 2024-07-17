First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 2.7%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $212.52 and last traded at $215.22. 615,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,504,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.72.

First Solar Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day moving average is $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

