First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.81

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 4294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $920.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

