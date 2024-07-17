First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.43% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXTG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,941,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.80. 8,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4134 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

