First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.67

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 261456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
