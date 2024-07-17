First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.67

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 261456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after acquiring an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,773,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after acquiring an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 696,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.