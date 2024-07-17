Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.42.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $24.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,077,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,917. Five Below has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

