Five Point (FPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 28.83%.

Shares of FPH opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $35,270.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,495.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 193,979 shares of company stock valued at $595,920 in the last three months. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

