Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %
BDL stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
