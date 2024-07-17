FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.79

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 11831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

